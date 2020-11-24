IOGA-WV issues statement; supports completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia has issued a statement in supporting completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“IOGA is very glad to hear about the Nov. 18 decision of the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, in rejecting a request from environmental groups to suspend a biological opinion from the US Fish and Wildlife Service that allows construction on the estimated $6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline (MVP) in endangered and threatened species’ habitats,” said. Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia.

“The importance of the MVP to West Virginia in terms of infrastructure investment, jobs, tax revenues generated at local, county and state level cannot be overstated,” Burd said.

The 42-inch pipeline is expected to move approximately two billion cubic feet (2 Bcf) a day of WV produced natural gas to markets outside the state. West Virginia produced 2.1 Trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2019 and IOGA member companies represent most of that production.

While MVP remains barred from crossing most streams and wetlands or passing through the Jefferson National Forest, pending further review, the ruling does allow much of the work along the 303-mile pipeline through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia to continue. Although previous delays have placed the project about two years behind its original completion date, MVP plans to continue work through the winter to have the long-delayed pipeline completed by the second half of 2021.

Established in 1959, IOGA represents approximately 500 companies. In 2018, the oil and natural gas industry in West Virginia had a total direct employment of 22,600 with total wages of over $2.2 Trillion. In 2019, the oil and natural gas industry paid over $200 Million in state severance taxes and over $123 Million was paid in property taxes to the counties.