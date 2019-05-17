Ironmen lace up for 43rd Ogden Newspaper Marathon

Six group of men enter the Ogden Newspaper Marathon next weekend with an unique narrative.

Not only have these elite ironmen formed a friendship over the span of four decades but their bond started in 1977, when the prestigious race began.

Pat Cronin. Ogden Newpaper Marathon Ironman. “Most of the guys in this group, I wouldn’t have met if it hadn’t been for this race,” said Pat Cronin, an Ogden Newspaper Marathon Ironman.

Cronin and Tim Cogan are two of the six remaining Ironmen who have finished one of the most challenges road races since the beginning.

“We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve been lucky to run the first race and we are lucky not to have any damaging conditions, so that we couldn’t run each race before,” said Cogan.

Cogan and the remaining five Ironmen don’t plan on stopping anytime soon and they look to the support if the fans as motivation.

“Seeing fans and seeing the same fans at the same place and the things they say to you and the encouragement they give you,” said Cogan. “That’s sort of what keeps you coming.”

Other ironmen taking part in this year’s race include Dave Fiorilli. Dr John Holloway, Dr Larry Jones, and Mike LeMasters.

This will be the 43rd consecutive Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon for this group of Ironmen.

The race will kick off May 25 at 8 a.m.