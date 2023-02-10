WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been the subject of rumors for quite some time and the decision for a new Dunkin’ Donuts in Wheeling should be coming as soon as next week.

The Wheeling Planning Commission will decide on a site plan approval at their meeting this Monday, February 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Plans and drawings have been submitted for the location, which had housed Hardee’s restaurant since the mid 1980’s.

It will include a demolition of the current building followed by a re-build.

So, what people typically think about Hardee’s is the two parking lots on the side and then the building in the middle. Dunkin will go on the existing structure. That will come down and then the parking lot on the right hand side. The parking lot on the left hand side does belong to a different owner. Brenda Delbert, Building and Planning Director, City of Wheeling

The meeting on Monday will be open to the public.

However, it is not a public hearing, so there will be no public comment.

If the Planning Commission approves the plan, it will then be up to the developer when work begins.