Is Garth Brooks coming back to Pittsburgh in a ‘Dive Bar Tour’?

If you like your dive bars, country music and ‘friends in low places’ then you’ll love this.

Garth brooks announced on Facebook a surprise, seven-city dive bar tour, inspired by his new song with Blake Shelton “Dive Bar.”

He’ll kick it off in Chicago on July 15.

The singer didn’t reveal which dive bar in Chicago or the other six locations.

The remainder of the dates will be announced on July 15, which is the same day “Dive Bar” will be released to Amazon music.

The duet with Shelton is the first time in 18 years that Brooks has teamed up with anyone on a song.