Is Snoop Dogg done smoking weed? He posted on social media on Thursday that he is “giving up smoke.”

‘After much consideration with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop Dogg said.

Some people commenting in the post are wondering if Snoop is pranking the public.

Snoop, who has a personal blunt roller, allegedly rolled a half pound of blunts a day for Snoop, which was allegedly calculated to 450,000 blunts.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop is from Long Beach, California