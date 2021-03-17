Is St. Patrick’s Day the most dangerous day of the year?

(WTRF) – The weather is beautiful, COVID restrictions are relaxing a little and it’s St. Patrick’s Day. It sounds like the perfect time to have a little fun, but it’s also one of the riskiest times of the year.

You hear the warnings all the time…don’t drive drunk. The next two days, you may really want to listen.

St. Patrick’s Day, and more specifically the day after, are some of the deadliest days of the year when it comes to alcohol related crashes.

However, it’s all preventable.

In this day and age, avoiding driving under the influence has never been easier. Jim Garrity, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

There have never been more options, but drunk drivers don’t use them.

Because St. Patrick’s Day is such a big drinking holiday, even though there’s fewer crashes, a higher percentage of them involved a drunk driver. Brian Beltz, Content Director, 1Point21 Interactive

Data visualization agency 1Point21 Interactive looked at the numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the last five years and found that the day after St. Patrick’s Day is one of the riskiest days to die in a drunk driving accident.

Alcohol related fatal crashes peak between midnight and 3:00 a.m. For any time you’re looking at a dangerous day, typically the day after, that three-hour window is going to be a big factor. Brian Beltz, Content Director, 1Point21 Interactive

You can do your part to stop the statistics from going up if you go out.

Plan ahead. Be responsible. Designate a driver now. Plan on using ride sharing. If you’re gonna walk, use a walking partner. Lt. Josh Sanders, Traffic & Special Operations Commander, Wheeling Police Department

Make sure you have a sober friend walking with you so you don’t stagger, stumble or fall into traffic and cause more fatalities in that regard. Melissa Taylor, Northern Regional Highway Safety Coordinator

Wheeling Police say they’re increasing patrols this week, hoping to stop potential accidents before they occur.

Even if you aren’t going out, but rather hosting a party, remember you share the responsibility too.

Offer non-alcoholic options or a place for your friends to stay.

Keep an eye on your friends. Be the good friend who takes the keys out of someone’s hands if they’re about to make a potentially life changing decision. Jim Garrity, Spokesperson, AAA East Central

Also consider renting a hotel room near where you will be celebrating if you are going out.

Just because we are still in a pandemic and less people will be out for the holiday doesn’t mean less danger.

Despite the huge drop in traffic last year traffic fatalities are up. So, there’s less people on the road but there’s more people engaged in risky behavior. Brian Beltz, Content Director, 1Point21 Interactive

New Year’s Day was at the top of the list when it came to the deadliest days. Beltz explained this is again because of that midnight to 3:00 a.m. window where most people are coming home after celebrating.

The 4th of July was second on the list, followed by the day after St. Patrick’s Day.

Nearly 50,000 people were killed in alcohol related crashes over the five year time span they used to rank the most dangerous days, and not all of them were on holidays.

Law enforcement said as important as it is to be safe on these days, we should be taking the same precautions all year long.