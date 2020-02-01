Is your game day set up the best for the big game?

The biggest game of the year kicks off tomorrow night, but do you have the best setup to stream the game?

With so many options for a television it is important to know exactly what to buy before you go. Best Buy officials say these are the best specs to look for in your next television.

The big thing right now is 4K. 4K and HDR that gives you better color and a wider range of color. So with that you get feature proofing of television so you have to worry about my tv is ten years old now so it wont work plus with all of the streaming apps like Disney plus and all of that is available and all of these T.V.’s will have that. Ben Westfall – Sales Supervisor

Officials also say right now is also a great time to purchase a new television. They are running sales that cover all price ranges.