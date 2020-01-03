Is your refrigerator running? They aren’t anymore at Reliable Appliance

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Is your refrigerator running?

Well, they definitely aren’t at one Ohio Valley business, but for a good reason.

Reliable Appliance in Bridgeport is furthering its commitment to the environment by shutting off the show room refrigerators.

Those refrigerators produced about 7,000 pounds or about three and a half tons of CO2each year, and turning them off will prevent that.

The business assures that the quality of their product will remain the same.

Fridges have the same warranty. They’re still tested. Now, they’re just sitting here warm instead of running empty, which is the worst thing anyone can do for a fridge. If you have that fridge in the basement that you only use every so often, leave it unplugged until you need ti cause it’s just running extra hard. Alex Coogan, Owner

This is just one way Reliable Appliance says it’s doing its part to help the environment.

They also recycle about five tons of appliances each week that can not be repaired or used for parts.

You can only extract so much out of a product then you look at where can you help in other ways. It’s LED lights through the building. It’s unplugging those refrigerators, it’s preventing the use from happening, which is the biggest way anyone can protect the plane, which is the same way people are looking a reusable cups as opposed to plastic water bottles everywhere. Alex Coogan, Owner

Reliable Appliance also encourages everyone to do their part to not use disposable items, and make sure running refrigerators have something in them.