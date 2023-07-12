JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a situation that first responders say benefits the residents.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TEMS Join Ambulance District and Richmond Fire and Rescue will be working together to service Island Creek Township.

The township trustees came to that agreement in June.

Officials say this provides long-term security for the ambulance district, which won’t have to worry about year-to-year contracts.

It also ensures that people in the area are best provided for in an emergency situation.

Richmond Fire Rescue have come up to an agreement to provide the EMS service into the areas that they already serve and will be assisting us in other areas of the township to give the best quality of care to the residents of Island Creek Township.” Chief Clark Crago, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

As part of the deal, Chief Crago explained one of the Island Creek Township Trustees will now sit on the TEMS Board of directors.

He said ultimately the residents win in this agreement.