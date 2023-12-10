(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Recreational marijuana officially became legal in Ohio on Thursday as Issue 2 went into effect.

Adults over the age of 21 are now allowed to smoke, possess, and grow marijuana recreationally. However, lawmakers are still trying to work out the finer details through the legislative process.

Mike Petrella owns a dispensary in Wintersville and explains what Ohioans can expect in the coming months.

“Nothing will change for us on December 7th. It’ll mainly change for people being able to grow plants at home. For us, we still have to wait the nine months to get the finalized rules before you’ll be able to come into a dispensary and purchase.” Mike Petrella | CEO, Owner, Ohio Valley Natural Relief

Regardless, Ohio’s marijuana rules will be regulated for adult use of marijuana.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation gave an update on the Streetscape Project happening in Downtown Wheeling, with current completion projected for summer 2025.

However, the construction caused by this multi-million-dollar project is causing frustrations among downtown businesses.

Wheeling City Council held a Development Committee meeting Tuesday to discuss several incentives, including a combination of tax relief, direct cash payments, and free parking that could be made to provide some help potentially.

One of Santa’s elves had a special delivery of her own this week while working at his booth the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.

Elf Maria White went into labor, and paramedics were called to help her to the hospital.

“Nobody delivers more packages than I do, but I do not deliver babies!” Santa

Maria delivered a healthy baby boy, Bryson Lee, who is 6 pounds and 6 ounces of Christmas joy.