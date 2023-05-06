WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Did you hear that?

If you stopped by the Wheeling Artisan Center today, you didn’t actually hear a buzzing sound persay, but you could hear some lips smacking for sure.

And here’s why!

People enjoyed a variety of honey tastings from Sugar Bottoms Farms in Ovapa, West Virginia that definitely pleased their pallets.

Everybody was invited to sample the best honeys while at the same time learning all about the beekeeping process.

Beekeeping Instructor and Veteran, Eric Grandon, who owns and operates Sugar Bottom Farm started his farm as a way to combat stressors associated with his war deployments during his 20-year career with the U.S. Army.

Grandon says what is does is commonly referred to as is Agritherapy (Agri-therapy).

Grandon says he started producing molasses as part of the Veterans and Warrior to Agriculture program in West Virginia before expanding to adding honeybees and produce.

Donations from the event will benefit the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, the Mountain Food Bank and the Veterans Table program.

Today’s event was sponsored by the Ohio County Virtual Lions Club.