Wintersville, OHIO (WTRF) – The Italian American Cultural Club is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, December 15th featuring world-renowned entertainers from the Uncle Louie Variety Show.

The duo of Lou Greco and Carlo Russo will be performing a holiday version of their show at this appearance.

The show starts at 8:30pm at the St. Florian Event Center by Undo’s Catering in Wintersville. They are located at 286 Luray Drive, Wintersville OH 43953.

Tickets are still available.