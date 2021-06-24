It’s been 40 years since man stepped on the moon and now there’s a new space race

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been almost 40 years since the last time man stepped foot on the moon.

Now, it seems we have a brand new space race on our hands.

This comes after recent developments of a possible 2024 moon mission. This time NASA has their eyes set on Elon Musk’s Space X to make the intergalactic trip. Although that’s still a long time away, it’s still a huge step in space travel.

Chuck Wood is a former worker for NASA who currently works at Wheeling University.

He said back then we went to the moon and stopped, but this time he hopes it doesn’t end there.

China and Russia are going to build a space craft together and then go to the moon and have a lunar base. They’re doing that together, two nations not companies. So, there will be a lot of competition and I think that’ll cause it to finally happen. We will have people going to the moon not just to pick up some soil and plant a flag and come back after two days but to stay there and do some work. Chuck Wood, Principal Investigator, Wheeling University

Wood said the next step, of course, is Mars but that’s still a lot of planning away. He added there’s still a lot of work to be done.