“It’s brought everything to a halt.” Sen. Capito still working to serve WV amid impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – With the impeachment trial underway in the Senate, lawmakers do not have as much time to focus on a wide number of issues that are affecting the American people.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito told 7News she is still working on ways to serve her constituents in the Mountain State, despite spending most of her time over the last nine days focusing on the trial.

That’s been the problem with impeachment, t’s brought everything to a halt. We have a big infrastructure program that we’ve put forward out of my subcommittee with my input to bring to the floor of the Senate. We also have drug pricing, which is a big issue for people. We also have the opioid crisis that we need to deal with. Broadband expansion through either FCC and USDA and what we can do in West Virginia with state and local officials, we’ve been working hard on that. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

Senator Capito also said that the impeachment trial is “a partisan exercise.”