SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just when you thought you were going to be $125 richer.
Sorry, you may not be getting that Equifax data breach settlement money after all.
The Federal Trade Commission says so many people are asking for cash payments linked the 2017 data breach that there may not be enough money for everyone.
As part of a $300 million settlement, people impacted by the data breach were offered free credit monitoring or a check for up to $125.
But because of the high response, there simply isn’t enough money to go around.
The FTC is suggesting people choose free credit monitoring rather than a $125 check.
Latest News Headlines:
- VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth
- It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
- West Virginia State Police cruiser finishes 5th in national contest
- Suspect in a Cleveland bank robbery writes demand note on document with his name, address
- Brooke County adds 3 new deputies and K9