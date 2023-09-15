BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Things just got bigger at Undo’s in Benwood.

Undo’s Family Restaurant is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly-remodeled outdoor facility.

The grand opening of another outdoor bar and patio is taking place this Sunday, September 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The renovation is accompanied by an open-air shelter for hosting parties, class reunions and outdoor dining.

Co-owner Herk Sparachane says since COVID-19 people feel more comfortable with the overall outdoor experience.

“We feel like this is Marshall County’s best kept secret. We had this patio on the left it seated by 40 people with the expansion its seats 85. Most restaurants are adding patios. It is the way the restaurant business is now. You get at least six good months now and it creates a nice space for everyone to go hang out at Undo’s outside.” Herk Sparachane, Co-Owner Undo’s Family Restaurant

There will be live music featuring Lube Idol 2023 winner, Colton Brannan, and special guest Joe Carr and DJ Daner at the event.

Undo’s Family Restaurant was established in 1953, and in addition to the Benwood location, has three other restaurants in Weirton, St. Clairsville and an eatery at the Alpha Tavern in Wheeling’s Woodsdale section.