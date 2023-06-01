BOSTON- America runs on Dunkin’® and this National Donut Day, America runs on free donuts. On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ die-hards and donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last year, social media was abuzz the day after National Donut Day, with tweets flowing in from forlorn guests who missed out on their free donut. This year, Dunkin’s sounding the alarm, urging donut fans across America to set their alerts and turn on notifications for the ultimate donut day of the year. Whether it’s the time-honored glazed donut, the irresistible creamy Boston Kreme or a delightful Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, every guest has a deliciously compelling reason to nab their free donut at Dunkin’ this time around when they purchase any drink.

To make the most of the holiday, guests can pair a classic donut from Dunkin’ with their favorite drink, from the adored Butter Pecan Iced Coffee to a full-bodied Cold Brew. Whatever donut-drink combo guests go for, there’s no incorrect way to celebrate National Donut Day – as long as it involves a free donut!

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us when you order your favorite drink, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”