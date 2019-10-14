‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ will air twice this month

NEW YORK (WTRF) – Fans of the Peanuts special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will have two chances to watch the animated classic this month.

The special will air for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC, and then again on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

In the 1966 animated special, the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween, while Linus hopes that he will be visited by The Great Pumpkin.

Sunday’s full-length, one-hour version includes the bonus cartoon, “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown,” in which Linus runs for class president with Lucy and Charlie Brown managing his campaign.

On Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., a spooky tale featuring characters from the Toy Story films. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz in the Disney-Pixar’s television special “Toy Story of Terror.”

