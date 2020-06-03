J.C. Penny opens at the Highlands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- JCPenny has announced that they’re closing over two-hundred stores due to COVID-19 but luckily for the Ohio Valley, the one in the Highlands is open and they’re staying open.

“Today is our first day open. We’re going to be open at noon every day. We hope to pick up quickly. There’s been a lot of traffic already this morning here already so we’re just hoping that it picks up fast and we’re going to be back to full speed very soon,” said Frank Walsh, the store’s manager.

For some residents in the Ohio Valley, the opening of JC Penny is a big deal. For Phyllis Toepfer who has been shopping at JCPenny for over 30 years, today couldn’t come soon enough.

“My feeling. I was so excited. My daughter came with me. I was so excited. I could not wait to get in here. I was thinking, they kept saying they’re not going to open up and I said, “Please don’t let this happen. So here I am,” said Phyllis Toepfer, a loyal customer.

The store is working hard to keep its customers safe during the pandemic.

“We’ve got everything set up, we have sneeze guards, we have six feet tape marks on the floor, we have entrance and exits marked clearly for you, we’re doing everything we can to follow all the laws and regulations.”

Now the store is asking that customers practice social distancing while shopping.