WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If a short-sleeve Halloween is more your style rather than bundling up under a blanket, the Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree in Warwood was the place to snag some candy tonight.

Not only was there a trick or treat trail, there was pumpkin bowling with candy corn pins, a photo station at the gazebo, and a fire to toast marshmallows for s’mores.

Wheeling’s Parks and Recreation Department says they were just planning on showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Garden Park.

But the Halloween spirit turned it into something the Sanderson sisters would be proud of.

They’re having a blast. Little kids came running in yelling ‘trick or treat’…we’re hoping to just keep expanding every year, maybe next year add in some pumpkin decorating contest, and get a little bit bigger each year. Rochelle Barry, Director of Parks and Recreation

Costumes were not required, but the trick or treaters were more than happy to oblige.

Even the Friendly City police were happy to open up the trunks of their patrol cars.