Jamaica has a bobsled team for the first time in 24 years

Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, a four-man bobsled team from Jamaica is going back to the Olympics, in Beijing this time.

More than three decades after Jamaican bobsledders debuted at the Calgary Olympics, inspiring the movie “Cool Running,” a Jamaican team will compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In Beijing, Jamaica will have not just a four-man bobsled team competing, but, in a first for the country, also a two-man bobsled team and a female athlete competing in the monobob competition, an individual event that is making its Winter Olympics debut.

The Jamaica Olympic Association announced the news in a tweet Monday, writing, “Jamaica, we have a bobsled team heading to Beijing.”

The Opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is set for Friday, Feb. 4.

Though it will be a scaled-down Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no public tickets sold for events, it will mark a triumphant return for Jamaica’s bobsled team.

The last time a four-man bobsled team from Jamaica competed at the Olympics was 24 years ago, at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, according to NBC News.

The 1988 Olympics team did not medal, thanks to a crash on the ice, but their improbable Olympics run was made into the 1993 Disney movie “Cool Runnings.”