WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Services are scheduled this week in Wheeling for James Paige III.

He passed away last week.

Paige served as tax and revenue secretary from 1991 to 1996. He later worked in private law practice and founded after-school learning centers in Wheeling, Martinsburg and Charleston.

Services are scheduled for Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Wheeling.

Paige was 60 years old.