Jefferson County endorses mask wearing at public meetings

Jefferson County, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County has responded to the rising COVID cases with a new suggestion on masks.

The Board of Health voted at their meeting last night to endorse, but not mandate, mask wearing at all public meetings.

That means gatherings by county commissioners, school boards, city council and more will have face coverings until further notice.

Health Commissioner Andrew Henry says it’s a response to the current caseload, which is around 200 cases.

He says it’s also meant to private businesses to put the masks on as well.

Henry adds that while breakthrough cases for vaccinated people are happening, the policy is meant to be a reminder that masks and shots are still our main methods of containing the virus.

Are either one of those perfect? Absolutely not. We still see breakthrough cases for people who consistently wear masks, we see breakthrough cases for people who are vaccinated. And that’s just part of this deadly virus, is that there are so many unknowns, and the best we can do is just try to promote strategies that have been effective, even though they’re not perfect. Andrew Henry, Jefferson County Health Commissioner

Henry also says the northeast of Ohio is seeing a large increase in cases, and they don’t want it to come to Jefferson County.

With the CDC now recommending the Pfizer and Moderna shots over Johnson & Johnson, he says those who received the J & J vaccine can get boosters of Pfizer or Moderna if they feel they need extra protection.