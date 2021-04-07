Jefferson County find a new way to distribute vaccine

Getting the vaccine can seem as simple as getting a shot or two, but none of that matters if you cannot make it to the distribution location.

Jefferson County is trying to combat that issue by hosting mobile vaccine clinics.

The first of those clinics was in downtown Steubenville earlier today.

Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry said they are doing this to serve not just some, but the entire community.

Andrew Henry – Jefferson County Health Commissioner

“I think it services our county better whenever we have the opportunity to reach the different pockets of the community that may be vulnerable, at risk, have transportation issues or other factors. Andrew Henry – Jefferson County Health Commissioner

Anyone can either drive through or walk up to receive their shot.

Either way, it is best if you preregister before arrival, but nobody will be turned away.

They are distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which eliminates the need for anyone to come back a second time.

“Vaccines at all of the mobile sites will be Johnson and Johnson so anybody getting the vaccine will need to be 18 or over and it is not limited to Ohio residents, you can be from PA or WV as well.” Andrew Henry – Jefferson County Health Commissioner

Jefferson County Director of Nursing Hannah Piko said the vaccine will help put us one step closer to getting back to normal.

“People getting vaccinated is going to prevent people from getting sick, overloading the hospitals and people dying, ultimately.” Hannah Piko – Jefferson County Director of Nursing

Health Commissioner Andrew Henry said they were able to vaccinate 420 people at the vaccination clinic today but they aren’t done just yet.

They plan on doing other clinics around Jefferson County over the next several weeks:

Steubenville

· Wednesdays: April 7, April 21

· Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Downtown Steubenville, 260 N. 7th St., Steubenville, OH 43952

Toronto

· Saturdays: April 10, April 24

· Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Karaffa Recreation Center, 1307 Dennis Way, Toronto, OH 43964

Rayland

· Wednesdays: April 14, April 28

· Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Buckeye Local High School, 10692 OH-150, Rayland, OH 43943

Richmond

· Saturdays: April 17, May 1

· Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Edison High School, 9890 OH-152, Richmond, OH 43944