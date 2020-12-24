Jefferson County Health Department holds town hall on COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF)– The Jefferson County Health Department teamed up with numerous other health officials for a town hall event tonight called ‘Community Connections: Covid 19 in Jefferson County.



The event was an hour long, and featured seven panelists, and invited guests to speak on topics like testing, treatments, impact in the community and on local hospitals, challenges in schools, and vaccine distribution among several other topics.

They health department says the event was organized with members of the COVID Defense Team, a team that was formed to help assess COVID 19 in the community.

Their goal tonight was to focus on steps necessary to help slow the spread, and inform the public of the status within the county.

We’re trying to answer some questions for the public on what’s available as far as diagnostic testing, treatment options, when should they proceed with care. How can we build a better outcome for those that are unfortunately infected with the COVID19 Virus. KENNETH WOODS, DO, MPH, INFECTIOUS DISEASE, TRINITY HEALTH SYSTEM

Jefferson County is currently in the Red category on the color coded county alert map, which is the SECOND highest level in Ohio behind purple.