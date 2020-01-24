Jefferson County to create zoning commission for airport

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A landfill is creating concerns in one local county.

Jefferson County Commissioners gathered in a meeting Thursday with a number of topics.

However, the concern of the airport zoning was top of their list.

With the surrounding landfill they have come to notice there is no zoning around the airport. This in return comes with hazards and the need for new zoning requirements.

Officials feel the airport is a huge asset to the county and needs to be protected.

We’ve noticed recently because of the landfill it really brought to light that we have no zoning around our airport and it’s a really important investment for the county, so it became obvious that we need to look at what protectants we need to make around that asset. Dave Maple, Jefferson County Commissioner

The first airport zoning meeting will be held January 30 at 9:30 a.m.

During this meeting a zoning commission will be appointed.

They will then be in-charge of identifying the hazards and needs for zoning in certain areas.

Commissioners also tell 7News that it will be at least six months before any projects will officially begin.