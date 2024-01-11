WASHINGTON, D.C. — Artist and philanthropist Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord delivered a powerful testimony in support of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act at a January 11 Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing.

Last year, Chairman Brown and Ranking Member Scott introduced the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act, a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill aimed at combatting the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain from the chemical suppliers in China to the cartels that traffic the drugs in from Mexico.

By strengthening current law and directing the Treasury Department to target, sanction, and block the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act aims to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into our communities by choking off the income source of those who traffic in synthetic opioids.

The bill passed out of Committee unanimously and has gained over 67 Senate sponsors.