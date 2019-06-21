Jesuit school no longer classified as Catholic after refusing to fire gay teacher

A Jesuit school in Indiana — with its mission as “men and women for others” can no longer use the name catholic in official material.

The archdiocese of Indianapolis made the decision after the school refused to fire a gay teacher.

Greg Van Slambrook has been the principal at this Brebeuf Preparatory school for 15 years.

And for the last two years, he’s been working to maintain the school’s relationship with the archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The issue — according to a statement from the school — was the employment of a teacher who is married to a man.

The archdiocese wanted him to be fired.

In a statement, the archdiocese says the school can no longer use the name “Catholic” and will no longer be identified or recognized as a catholic institution.

The decision to stand behind their staff member has been met with some pushback.. But also support by other parents.

And school staff holds out hope the church will come around.

Brebeuf Jesuit sent a tweet using the hashtag “be brave” to announce its decision to keep on the gay teacher.

They also said the school’s mission and operations will not change.