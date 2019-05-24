JMHS Tech Class rebuilds vintage truck for senior project

The John Marshall High-School auto tech class has been putting some serious elbow grease into their senior project.

Since August, the class of about 15 students has been re-building a 1980 GMC Sierra LS.

Steered by their teacher, Jared Ulrich, students have made numerous changes to the old school truck including putting some new school technology under the hood.

Ulrich said, they replaced the 350 carburetted engine with a fuel injected computer engine.

Other updates to the ride include a fresh paint job and lowering of the truck itself.

Ulrich said mechanics who can do this type of work are in high demand and students who gain this type of experience early on have a high probability of scoring a job fresh out of high-school.

“I believe students are getting an extra edge by learning how to do this. They can go to speed shops and custom pro shops or if they just want to do it on the side, they it’s really affordable and fun to do… there is such a demand for quality students who show up and can understand this business as well as thrive,” said Ulrich.

Some of Ulrich’s students who just graduated from JMHS last week have already been hired in the field.

Rising seniors will pick up the work next year where the last class left off and the truck will likely be able to hit the road by winter.