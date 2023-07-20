WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – What happens when a beloved cartoon character meets a beloved doctor?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a partnership that creates something you won’t see anywhere else but the Ohio Valley.

The Kruger Street Toy and Train museum is debuting part two of its “Dr. Mercer’s Joe Too Cool Exhibit”.

Dr. William Mercer collected Snoopy memorabilia throughout his career.

“We’re hoping to keep Charles Schulz’s legacy going. Luckily, I think it’s still pretty popular out there. The new stuff that comes out, I can’t keep up with. We want this to be an inspiration.” Dr. William Mercer, Snoopy Collector

Most of it was given to him by patients.

He donated it all to be displayed at the museum, but there was so much that it just couldn’t fit in one room.

Good grief! New “Joe Too Cool” collection on display at local museum

“Wow. That’s basically what the majority of the people have been saying. It’s very eye catching. People have said you could come through here a million times and you’re always going see something new.” Becky Gerlak, Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

Dr. Mercer also has books of photos on display. Each picture is of a piece of Snoopy or Peanuts memorabilia and the person who gave it to him. He said it was his way to remember who gifted everything to him.

This new display officially opens on Saturday, July 22 starting at 9:00 a.m.

There will be games and even a special performance by an 11-year-old piano prodigy.

Admission to the new display is free, but they’re also offering a special $5 price for the entire Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum that day.