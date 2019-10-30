“Joe Too Cool” expands his lessons to include vaping

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You know him. You probably love him. He’s Joe Too Cool.

The popular Peanuts character has greater purpose than just entertainment in Ohio County.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is using Snoopy as part of its “Joe Too Cool to Vape” campaign.

It’s been used to teach students the dangers of smoking for many years, but after vaping became more popular and the dangers more prevalent, the Health Department expanded its lessons.

This past year you’ve noticed vaping is frequent. And then a lot of illness, kids getting sick, and some deaths. Dr. William Mercer

On Wednesday Snoopy traveled to Woodsdale Elementary School as officials try to stop kids from vaping.

We’re not happy that some of this is being marketed to kids. Flavored is cool they think, but it’s very dangerous and we don’t recommend it. Dr. William Mercer

Dr. Mercer said this doesn’t replace the “Joe Too Cool to Smoke” program. They will still be focused on teaching the dangers of nicotine, smoking and second hand smoke as well.