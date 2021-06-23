John Marshall collects cleaning supplies for Cameron

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Monday’s rainfall devastated parts of the Cameron area, so one Marshall County school is lending a helping hand.

Earlier tonight, John Marshall hosted an open stadium event, and collected supplies to help out residents in Cameron. They were asking for donations like bleach, paper towels, sponges and disposable gloves, which could be dropped off at the stadium’s north gate. Other cleaning items were also accepted.

“You know, tonight we’re doing a collection for our friends in Cameron in hopes that, they have some items to help with the clean up after their flooding. They’re part of our community, and we want to make sure that they can be successful in getting themselves back on their feet.” Nicole Shipman, Teacher at John Marshall High School

Stay with 7NEWS for updates on Cameron’s flooding, and if any more collections similar to this one are announced in the coming days.