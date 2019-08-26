John Marshall Football Players React to Andrew Luck’s Retirement

Rumors started to swirl Saturday Night about A shocking decision announced before the end of the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears — Star Quarterback Andrew Luck was retiring.

An emotional press conference held Saturday Night made it official.

7News reporter Shelby Davis sat down with players from John Marshall Football team to get their reaction to the number one draft pick’s early retirement decision.

It’s been Less than 48 hours since the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL, and many people are still in shock. Even though fans may not be happy about his decision to leave the team in week three of the NFL preseason, John Marshall High School Football players say they understand.

I was very shocked because he’s one of the great players in the league, and he was very bold to be able to do that while next week starts the season so Isac Babiczuk

John Marshall Senior

Wide Receiver

The Colts drafted Andrew Luck as the Number 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck went on to lead the Colts into to three straight playoff appearances until his first series of injuries in 2015 – a sprained shoulder, lacerated kidney, and partially torn abdominal muscle. And although his injuries haven’t been as severe, John Marshall Quarterback Justin Frohnaphfel says he understands.

I mean it’s tough. I’ve only had one, he’s had multiple injuries back-to-back-to-back so he can’t really catch a break. But just from my one injury it was tough, but I can’t imagine what it would be like to have all of them. Justin Frohnapfel

John Marshall Senior

Quarterback

But Luck isn’t the first to retire early from the NFL. In fact, according to CBS Sports, Luck joined a list of 10 other great players who retired early including Rob Gronkowski. And when I asked JM’s Wide Receiver what they think– they say he made the right decision.

It’s a physical game. Obviously the NFl is more hard knock, but it would be hard. You get injured a lot and he just felt he needed to back down. Isac Babiczuk

John Marshall Senior

Wide Receiver

if you feel like you can’t play the game anymore without getting injured, then you should probably walk away. Dakota Bonds

John Marshall Senior

Wide Receiver

During his press conference yesterday, Luck said quote ” It’s taken the joy out of this game.” Frohnaphfel says when he was injured, sitting on the lines was the hardest part. And although he has love for the game, he understands his hardship.

It’s a long process. You get to come in and watch your friends play every day. You cant do anything about it. And then I played basketball too, so I had to sit out all of basketball season. So just missing is the hardest part. Justin Frohnapfel

John Marshall Senior

Wide Receiver

According to CBS Sports and Ed Werder, the Colts discussed placing Luck on injured reserve to postpone his final decision, but Luck was sure that he was done with football, so the Colts respected his decision.