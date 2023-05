MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a special night on Thursday for hundreds of high school seniors at John Marshall High School.

This was the school’s 55th Commencement Ceremony held at Monarch Stadium. 256 graduates were honored.

Tonight, the students got to hear from Alex Shook, who is a 1987 graduate of John Marshall High School. He continued his education at West Virginia University, earning a Bachelor’s, Master’s and law degree.