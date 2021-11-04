John Marshall High School hosts 27th annual College & Career Fair

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall High School held their 27th annual College and Career Fair this afternoon.



The event was open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, along with members of the local community.

Representatives from over 40 colleges, universities, and technical schools were in attendance, as well as branches of the military and a variety of local businesses.



Officials with John Marshall High School tell us that the bringing all these resources directly to the students is a big benefit.

“I think just bringing so many people here to our schools, I mean obviously our students can go out and meet with colleges on their own, but bringing them here builds connections and relationships with these colleges and community members. So I think it’s just important to give that to our students.” Chelsea Eikleberry, Senior School Counselor at John Marshall

Additionally, several of the colleges and universities at today’s fair are located hours away, which school officials say is an added benefit to their students. Eikleberry says the fair is particularly beneficial to the sophomores, who in many cases haven’t yet figured out what they want to do after high school.