MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–When you think of school, there is always one person that left a positive impact on you.

Whether that be a teacher, coach or principal.

One Marshall County educator goes above and beyond to make sure her students have the best possible education.

This local principal’s hard work and positive influence haven’t gone unnoticed.

John Marshall High School Principal Cassie Porter has been named 2022 State Principal of the Year.

Which was presented by the West Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.

She has held this position for 11 years and before that was the assistant principal for four years.

Porter says the only awards on her mind are those for students.

I was shocked. I was shocked. Honestly, I feel like we work really hard as educators every single day of the year to make sure that the kids are taken care of, to make sure we are teaching them what they need to know, life skills and even just everyday skills as well as the curriculum. And making sure we give them all the opportunities we can give them to succeed in the world. So, we really don’t think about winning awards for ourselves. We think about what kind of awards they are going to win. Cassie Porter, Principle, JMHS

Throughout her time at JMHS she has been an advocate of STEM education and recently helped get two fabrication labs in local schools.

One being the first MIT-Certified Lab in the state.

Porter says at the end of the day she does it for the kids and for the betterment of the community.

She will soon join her fellow state principals of the year in Charleston to be considered as the 2023 National Principal of the year