MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High school football season is finally here.

And what’s one of the most exciting things about a Friday night game here in the Ohio Valley … well the bands, of course.

It’s a long-standing tradition at 7News to put the spotlight on the area’s most exciting and talented high school marching bands.

This year’s first CA House Band of the Week is the John Marshall Marching Monarchs.

“This year’s group is really fun. They bonded immediately, and we’re just really having a good time.” Tracey Filben | Band Director | JMHS

Tracey Filben is in her 21st year as band director at JMHS.

She says this year’s band has come a long way in a short period of time, and it’s easy to see why.

This is a close-knit group that loves what they do.

They enjoy working together, and don’t mind the long days in the hot sun, working to perfect their show.

“This year’s group, I like how they get along. You don’t see one person saying an unkind word to anything. It’s just positive reinforcement.” Jude Thomas | Senior Band Member | Snare Drum, JMHS

There are over fifty members in this year’s group, with the majority being underclassmen, but Filben says their progress has been quite impressive.

“We had a large freshman class last year. We had a large freshman class This year. So the 9th and 10th grades outnumber the upperclassmen, but there is a maturity that goes throughout the group. So, they are doing really, really well together.” Tracey Filben | Band Director | JMHS

Megan Gary is this year’s Field Commander. She says a family member inspired her to join the band, and she couldn’t be happier.

“My Sister was in the band once. So I joined, I fell in love with everything that had to do with the band, like coming together and making a beautiful sound. I love that.” Megan Gary | Field Commander | JMHS

Their halftime show features the music of the legendary Paul Simon. It’s a high-energy show that includes songs like ” The Sound of Silence,” ” Late in the Evening,” and ” You can call me Al.”

But Megan says there is more to the show than just great music.

“We added some visuals into our show, that we march on the field. So it will be a little cool this year, I think. But everything is coming together really well with the show.” Megan Gary | Field Commander | JMHS

The Monarchs also feature an impressive drum section.

Senior Joe Thomas plays the snare drum. He will be headed to WVU next year and will be majoring in music composition. He says drums are the backbone of the band, and they have achieved the perfect mix.

“I was quite scared at first when there was 20-something drummers and 50-something band people. But we figured out how to get a pretty good balance. It’s going really well.” Jude Thomas | Senior Band Member | Snare Drum, JMHS

You can catch The Monarch’s exciting halftime show next Friday when they host Union Local.