John Marshall student becomes a US Presidential Scholars semifinalist

John Marshall senior Zara Zervos has made it to the next round of the United States Presidential Scholars Program.

She is one of 625 semifinalists hoping to gain the prestigious title.

Zervis is competing for one of 161 spots that will be announced by the U.S. Secretary of Education next month.

If she is selected, she will be invited to the White House in June to receive the US Presidential Scholars medallion.

Zervis has achieved a great deal in her education, but how did she get there?

Starting in middle school when they pushed me ahead in math and really let me accelerate there. I feel like that’s what’s let me get to this point. Ive just taken so many classes that I feel have really prepared me, the teachers have really prepared me. So, I do credit Marshall County schools a lot for this. Zara Zervos – US Presidential Scholars Semifinalist

Zervos said she plans to attend either MIT or WVU for aerospace engineering after she graduates as a John Marshall Monarch.