Join the nation tonight in honoring Holocaust Survivors

As candles continue to be lit for Hanukkah, the nation gets ready to celebrate Holocaust survivors.

Since 2017, today remains the only day Holocaust survivors are honored for their sacrifice.

International Holocaust Survivors Night has grown each year since. It’s now celebrated in 15 countries.

Back here at home, Rabbi Joshua Lief remembers the courage shown by the survivors. Especially the ones in his congregation right here in the Ohio Valley.

I think it’s worth remembering that these people went through challenges that are unimaginable in our comfortable lives today and that they were willing to endure and persevere and that they did survive gives us the inspiration to overcome challenges that are far less severe in our lives and even more so to make something of our lives that would matter. Just as they did surviving and the years to follow. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Everyone in our local communities is encouraged to celebrate International Holocaust Survivors Night.

Post some pictures or videos to social media with the hashtag IHSN 2021.