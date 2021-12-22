JonBenet killing: Police hope new DNA can solve case

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case.

Ramsey, 6, was reported missing Dec. 26, 1996 after her family said they found a ransom note inside their home. Her body was found in the basement, and her cause of death was strangulation.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.

In a statement marking the anniversary of JonBenet’s death, the Boulder Police Department said as of December 2021, more than 1,500 pieces of evidence related to her murder have been processed. Nearly 1,000 DNA samples have been analyzed.

Investigators have additionally received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails, and investigators have traveled to 19 states to speak with over 1,000 people in connection with the case.

The statement says multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches. The DNA samples are checked regularly for new matches.

The department said it “is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward.”

A spokesperson declined further comment because it is an active case.