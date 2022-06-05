STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s music for the mind and music for dancing…but Gospel Night in Steubenville was all about the spirit.

Tonight more than a dozen groups and soloists made a joyful noise at the Berkman Amphitheater.

It’s the fifth year for the showcase of religious talent, set against a beautiful Ohio River sunset.

The event is sponsored by the Sycamore Youth Center, whose director Bobbyjon Bauman calls it a chance for a meeting of the musical minds.

A lot of times the bands have never heard each other, and gospel groups, and just make a night of uplifting for everybody’s spirit. And I just wanted to encourage people of Steubenville basically. Bobbyjon Bauman, Director, Sycamore Youth Center

The concert comes during a melodic time for Historic Fort Steuben.

Their Thursday night concert series has also returned, which draws in hundreds to pack the hillside every week.