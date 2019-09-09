JP Morgan tracking how President Trump’s tweets move markets

News

by: , cnn

Posted: / Updated:

JP Morgan has created an index to track how president trump’s tweets affect financial markets.

It’s called the “volfefe index” — an apparent combination of the words volatility and trump’s mysterious “covfefe” tweet from 20-17.

The investment banking company’s analysts found trump’s tweets have a significant impact on interest rates.

J-p morgan says the markets react almost immediately to the president’s posts.

While no specific tweets were listed in the report — some trigger words include “china,” “billion”, and “products.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Noon weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Noon weather"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter