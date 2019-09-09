JP Morgan tracking how President Trump’s tweets move markets

JP Morgan has created an index to track how president trump’s tweets affect financial markets.
It’s called the “volfefe index” — an apparent combination of the words volatility and trump’s mysterious “covfefe” tweet from 20-17.
The investment banking company’s analysts found trump’s tweets have a significant impact on interest rates.
J-p morgan says the markets react almost immediately to the president’s posts.
While no specific tweets were listed in the report — some trigger words include “china,” “billion”, and “products.”
