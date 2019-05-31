JSW Steel welcomed in Mingo Junction Video Video

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) - The Village of Mingo Junction gave a warm welcome to personnel from JSW Steel on Friday.

Elected officials, business leaders and area economic development professionals hosted a welcoming and partnership luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

They say it's their way of saying thank you to JSW for their investment,which has resulted in hundreds of jobs, in the community.

According to Village officials, the investment has sparked a long-awaited economic upswing in the area.

