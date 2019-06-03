Judge dismisses civil cases against Harbert and Carder; Birch lawyer responds Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update: Teresa Toriseva the representation for Christopher Birch provided comments regarding the case.

"Justice comes in many forms, and Christ Birch is pleased and grateful that his civil case will proceed against the Ohio County Board of Education"

"He is also grateful for the efforts of the West Virginia State Police and the Ohio County Prosecutor, who are pursuing separate criminal charges against Ms.Harbert for her conduct."

Circuit Court Judge Jason Cuomo has dismissed Elizabeth Harbert and Christine Carder as defendants in the lawsuit filed by former student Christopher Birch.

Burch ALLEGES in the lawsuit Harbert sexually and mentally abused him.

Cuomo stated ' The allegations are serious and disturbing and this ruling does not address the criminal issues. It's only whether the plaintiffs filed their suit in a timely manner'

Judge Cuomo did NOT dismiss the board of education from the lawsuit.

He says his decision was based on the timing of when the lawsuit was filed.

This does NOT address current *criminal* charges Harbert is facing.

