It’s the first program of its kind in the nation and it starts right here in the Mountain State.



Governor Jim Justice recently signed House Bill 2001.



That officially marks the beginning of The Jumpstart Savings Program.



It’s specifically individuals who want to pursue a career in the trades industry.



That includes anything from welding to cosmetology.



It allows them to make tax-free contributions to a to a savings and investment account up to $25,000.