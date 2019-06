Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Busted Newspapers and Belmont County Sheriff's Office)

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - A man was found guilty by a jury of gross sexual imposition of a 12-year-old girl Friday evening.

Roy Eugene Clark II, 39, is charged with a third-degree felony.

Clark will be sentenced on July 22 by Judge Vavra.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office arrested Clark May 31.

He is currently being held in the Belmont County Jail with no bail.

