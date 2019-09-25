Jury returns a guilty verdict for stepdaughter of former Powhatan Mayor

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The jury has just returned a guilty verdict in the obstruction of justice trial of Meredith Broome, that began in Belmont County on Tuesday.

Broome, 35, of Rome, Georgia, is the step-daughter of the late Marvin Brown, the former Powhatan mayor who was shot to death in his hunting cabin.

Broome’s mother, Deborah Brown, has been convicted and already served prison time for theft from her husband’s business.

Broome’s charge involved trying to hide her mother’s theft from Brown….by trying to stop him from meeting with his accountant.

Broome allegedly got a friend to call Brown, pretending to be the accountant’s secretary, and canceling the meeting.

The jury began went out at about 3:10 pm, and came back with a verdict at about 4:25.

Broome could face a maximum of one year in prison.