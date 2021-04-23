Kalkreuth Charity Golf Event chipping in for 2021

by: Colin Roose

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – After a year in the bunker, the Kalkreuth Charity Golf Event is ready to chip in for 2021.

Their annual benefit for the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is all set for July 22 through July 25 at Oglebay.

It includes both a scramble and an amateur championship, and is open to any golfer ready to take on the course.

A portion of the proceeds will be earmarked to help kids and adults with emotional and physical challenges.

Those behind the event say Easterseals is a fantastic reason to get on the green.

They’re fabulous. And if you’ve never seen the work they do with the kids, it’s amazing.”

Dan Tennant, Tournament Director, Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship

We do not turn anyone away for lack of ability to pay. And we have a significant amount of uncompensated care. So this will help out tremendously with that.

Jay Prager, Easterseals CEO

Even though the charity events were canceled last year, Kalkreuth was still able to give nearly $28,000.

This year they plan on teeing off enough to push their all-time donation total past the $150,000 mark.

