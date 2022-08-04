OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the best organizations in the Ohio Valley got some major support tonight so they can continue to carry on their great work.



Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal once again held their annual golf outing to support Easterseals, bringing out their employees and vendors from across the country to lend a helping hand.



Easterseals treats a variety of developmental, sensory and physical challenges.



They provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in free care each year, and they never deny care because of an inability to pay.



But that generosity is dependent on community support, which is why Kalkreuth’s fundraiser is so critical.

“We started this event in 2015. We’ve raised over $200,000 for Easterseals, and it’s just a wonderful cause and it’s a win-win scenario for everybody.” John Kalkreuth, Chairman of Kalkreuth Roofing

“We’re thrilled. They’re one of our biggest benefactors, and without the support of people like John and his organization we simply could not exist. So, we’re eternally grateful to them.” Jay Prager, CEO of Easterseals

