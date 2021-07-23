Kalkreuth raises over $58,000 for Easterseals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s become Easter Seals largest fundraiser. The Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Classic raises thousands of dollars each year, which goes a long way in supporting the care Easter Seals provides to children here in the Ohio Valley.



This year is no different as representatives from Kalkreuth presented, Easter Seals with a check totaling over fifty-eight thousand dollars. The money was raised at last nights golf charity tee off dinner and vendor event. It was there that officials from Kalkreuth originally announced their annual donation to be around thirty thousand dollars.



But then another twenty-eight thousand was raised during the dinner for the final total.

“We support Easter Seals. Great charity. Wonderful people. They do such great work with children and at no cost to them. And you couldn’t ask for a better venue.” John Kalkreuth, Chairman, Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal

“We are very proud of the fact that no one has ever been denied care because of their ability to pay and that results in about three hundred, thousand dollars in free care that we provide. So this will help us very much.” Jay Prager, CEO of Easterseals in Wheeling

This years Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Classic tees off this weekend and will feature over two hundred golfers.